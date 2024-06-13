Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Grows Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the quarter. Borr Drilling accounts for about 1.5% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.54% of Borr Drilling worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Borr Drilling by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 125,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.59 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 3.10. Borr Drilling Limited has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

