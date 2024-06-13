goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$208.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$208.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSY shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$189.57 on Thursday. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$101.34 and a twelve month high of C$195.56. The company has a current ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$177.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$165.24.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

