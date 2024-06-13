Gobi Capital LLC Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gobi Capital LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 667,967 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 0.2% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,000. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $5,650,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.67. The company had a trading volume of 187,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.64 and a 200 day moving average of $232.53. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $170.96 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

