Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Sells C$29,000.00 in Stock

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Ian Atkinson sold 29,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$29,000.00.

Ian Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Ian Atkinson sold 1,600 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$1,680.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of GMX stock opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 119.76, a current ratio of 165.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The company has a market cap of C$52.99 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

