Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $217.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 4.0 %

GLOB stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average of $208.28.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,317,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.