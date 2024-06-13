Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.58

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 884495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

