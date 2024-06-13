Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 672,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

