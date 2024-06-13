Glenview Capital Management LLC Purchases 979,798 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979,798 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for 1.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Element Solutions worth $87,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

