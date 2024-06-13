Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $155.26 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835,481 shares during the quarter. Alight makes up 3.3% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $155,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter worth about $78,831,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alight by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Alight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in Alight by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,865 shares of company stock worth $12,151,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Down 2.7 %

ALIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,304. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.