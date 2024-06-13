Glenview Capital Management LLC Buys 1,655,510 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,859,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655,510 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet makes up approximately 1.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $45,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DNB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -115.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

