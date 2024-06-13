Glazer Capital LLC Invests $22.21 Million in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 842,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.36% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

