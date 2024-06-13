Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Valuence Merger Corp. I makes up 0.8% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,474 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I ( NASDAQ:VMCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

