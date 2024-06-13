Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,597 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 687,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 270,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHYT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 102,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,863. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities operating in the energy transition industries.

