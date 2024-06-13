Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.64% of BlueRiver Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLUA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,171. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

BlueRiver Acquisition Company Profile

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

