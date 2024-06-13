Glazer Capital LLC Buys 76,475 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.45% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

RENE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

