Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 4,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 484,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Down 3.7 %

DECA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,031. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

