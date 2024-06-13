Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 600,550 Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGR. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 850,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 651,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

PEGR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,505. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Company Profile

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

