Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 7.6% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
