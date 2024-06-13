Gladstone Capital Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,680,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 5.8% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.71. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

