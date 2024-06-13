Gillson Capital LP Sells 5,757 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. BILL comprises approximately 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.13% of BILL worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 263,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,246. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.21.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

