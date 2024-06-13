Gillson Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,387,000. Everest Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.14% of Everest Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Everest Group stock traded down $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $369.35. 19,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,730. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.67.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.