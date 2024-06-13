Gillson Capital LP Invests $5.51 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Toast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,260 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,359. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

