Gillson Capital LP Invests $1.31 Million in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hamilton Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 20,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.