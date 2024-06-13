Gillson Capital LP Buys 355,920 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 156.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,920 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $29,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,719. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

