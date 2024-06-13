Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,685 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $37,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after buying an additional 142,344 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 127,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $95.85. 202,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,438. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

