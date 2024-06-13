Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $49,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DE traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.64. 785,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

