Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 6,632 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.91% of New York Times worth $72,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.98. 293,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,983. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

