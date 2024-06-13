Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 23,797 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,797 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Quanterix worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,879,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Performance

QTRX traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 647,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanterix

Quanterix Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.