Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Invests $25.25 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,328,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,246,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $7,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $3,731,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Asana by 252.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Asana by 8,952.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 96,146 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
Asana Price Performance
NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,657. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Asana Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
