Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $204.19 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,682 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 2.8% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.73% of Cloudflare worth $204,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Citigroup cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.70.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.21. 1,562,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,388. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares in the company, valued at $127,704,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 572,333 shares of company stock worth $47,966,468. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.