Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $58,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.19. 2,540,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $390.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.