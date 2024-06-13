Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.3% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $92,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $21.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,578.28. 163,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,695. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,578.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,607.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

