Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $112,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,880,000 after purchasing an additional 146,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $159.23. 189,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,336. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

