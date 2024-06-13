Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 93,931 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,931 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.80% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $119,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FWRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 283,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

