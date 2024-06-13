Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 71,652 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,652 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.45% of SiriusPoint worth $28,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after purchasing an additional 897,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 811,185 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,734,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,259,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPNT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 177,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

