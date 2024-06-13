GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Up 3.7%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 1,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

GH Research Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $658.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.91.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 72.9% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GH Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GH Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 133,804 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

