Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the May 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gerdau

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Gerdau Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 97.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 463.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Gerdau by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,258,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Gerdau by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 1,092,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gerdau by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,086,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,025,000 after purchasing an additional 378,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGB remained flat at $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 11,441,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,623,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.77. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.