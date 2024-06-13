Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the May 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
NYSE:GGB remained flat at $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 11,441,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,623,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.77. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.
Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.
