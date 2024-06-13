Georgetown University Acquires 6,399 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Georgetown University boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Mizuho Financial Group comprises about 0.5% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 190,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

