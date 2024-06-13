Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 325,036 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325,036 shares during the period. Oil States International makes up 1.0% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.20% of Oil States International worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $260.05 million, a PE ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

