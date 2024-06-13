Gendell Jeffrey L Raises Holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Price Performance

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,255. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.01. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Articles

