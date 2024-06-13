Gendell Jeffrey L Has $32.35 Million Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Nabors Industries makes up about 1.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $32,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $16,620,000. Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NBR stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.