Gendell Jeffrey L Acquires 8,654 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 4.1 %

SBFG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $89.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.69.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

