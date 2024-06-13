GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives $165.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Melius started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.14. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $182.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $10,256,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $8,615,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.