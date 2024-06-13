Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $112.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gates Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470,324 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises approximately 2.6% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Pentair worth $112,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 158,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,469. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

