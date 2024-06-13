Gates Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 273,000 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up approximately 3.4% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CRH worth $147,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,982,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. CRH plc has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.