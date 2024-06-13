Gates Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gates Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657,370 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 1.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fortive worth $65,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,074,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,932 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 681,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.84. 135,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,544. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

