Gates Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,783,399 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,783,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,885,000. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 2.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,801 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $92,661,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.