Gate City Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,000. Marcus makes up about 11.1% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Marcus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MCS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 397,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

