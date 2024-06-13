Gate City Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000. Genesco comprises 4.9% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Genesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,863,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Genesco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 64,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.37. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

