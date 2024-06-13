Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

